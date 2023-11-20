LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Thousands of Culinary Union members employed at Caesars Entertainment have voted 99% “yes” to ratify their new contract.

The new contract is for five years, according to the Culinary Union 226.

Monday’s vote was the first of three votes expected at Las Vegas Strip resorts this week.

Ratification votes for MGM Resorts culinary union workers are expected on Tuesday and on Wednesday for Wynn Resort culinary union workers.

“We’re proposing the same wage increases on the Strip, we’re proposing them for downtown also, and that’s going to be significant for those employers. But they’re having recorded years downtown, those workers need it and we think those employers downtown should step up and do the right thing,” Union Secretary-Treasurer Ted PappaGeorge said before the vote on Monday.

In June 2024, union contracts expire at 24 additional properties on the Strip and Downtown Las Vegas.