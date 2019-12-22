Culinary union loses high-turnout vote at Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Station Casinos team members at Red Rock Casino decisively rejected the Culinary Workers Union Local 226, according to Red Rock Resorts.

Over 84 percent of members turned out to vote on the election that was held over the course of several days by secret ballot. It was supervised by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

1,161 Red Rock team members voted 54 percent over 45 percent to reject unionization.

“Our great Team Members have spoken, and we thank them for their support. We believe there is no better place to work in Las Vegas and these election results validate that belief,” Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa Vice President and General Manager Scott Nelson said.

Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary Union also provided a statement regarding the vote:

“Red Rock Casino seriously interfered with workers’ right to a free and fair union election under federal law. It wasn’t surprising that Station Casinos’ anti-union tactics given its past and continuing history of violating federal labor law, including refusals to recognize election results where workers voted overwhelmingly to unionize. Management announced just after the Culinary & Bartenders Unions filed for the election at Red Rock Casino, that it would be making its HMO health plan premium-free and deductible-free, and did so a few days before the election was held. The company also announced increased company contributions to workers’ 401(k) accounts. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has repeatedly condemned these types of ploys as interfering with the conditions necessary for a fair election. We are confident that the NLRB will find the company’s schemes illegal and order Red Rock Casino to recognize the union and bargain a contract. We have always said that workers deserve a fair process to decide whether to unionize without management intimidation, harassment, bullying, and illegal threats. We commend Red Rock Casino workers for their courage and resilience in the face of the massive anti-union campaign the company waged against their own employees. The Culinary Union has created a strong standard for hospitality workers in Las Vegas for over 84 years and we will never give up on workers fighting for justice and respect. We stand with Red Rock Casino workers and will continue to organize until they have good benefits and job protections like other Culinary & Bartenders Unions members in Las Vegas. We are confident that Red Rock Casino workers will be able to join the Culinary Union family soon.”

Geoconda Argüello-Kline, Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary Union

Station Casinos owns Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa.