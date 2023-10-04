LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Culinary Union’s threat to strike intensifies as negotiations between Las Vegas Strip properties continue.

Contracts for the 53,000 culinary workers are still up in the air. They want MGM, Caesars, and Wynn Resorts to meet them in the middle, otherwise, they are ready to strike. This week the union and the properties have back-to-back negotiations with the Strip’s biggest property owners.

“Everybody’s pumped up to get ready to fight. That is they don’t strike we are striking,” Cherine Jackson who works housekeeping at the Linq said.

Workers like Jackson are hoping to get better wages, less work, and job security. It is just one of the few demands the Culinary Union wants in new contracts.

Jackson told 8 News Now that she cleans 13 check-out rooms a day, without getting a lunch break.

“Your back hurts, your legs hurt, you are always sore, you don’t feel like doing anything,” she said.

The legislature eliminated the law requiring daily room cleanings, which were put in place during the pandemic.

Rooms are now cleaned when guests depart, meaning there does not need to be enough staff to clean the rooms daily.

“That means our workers will get laid off,” Ted Pappageorge the secretary-treasurer of the union said.

Pappageorge was not able to go into the specific dollar amount that the union wants but said, “We are dollars apart with these companies.”

On Tuesday MGM and the union could not come to an agreement.

“We were disappointed,” Pappageorge said.

On Wednesday, Caesars was the focus of the negotiations and Congressman Steven Horsford made the trip from Washington D.C. to support the workers.

“My job is to encourage parties to stay at the table to reach an agreement,” Horsford said.

The union wants all three of the properties to meet their needs. On Friday they will meet with Wynn Resorts.

8 News Now reached out to all three properties for a statement and as of Wednesday evening the only statement received was from Wynn Resorts which said:

“Wynn Las Vegas has historically had a positive and cordial working relationship with labor unions and has always reached satisfactory agreements with each. Our employees are the heart and soul of Wynn, and we will continue to work with Local 226 and Local 165 to reach an agreement that provides our employees with competitive wages and benefits, in a work environment that matches our high standards.“