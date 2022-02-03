Culinary Union, hospitality workers to picket at Palace Station

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of hospitality workers and community supporters are scheduled to picket for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in front of Palace Station on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Station Casinos workers are continuing to push for a first-time union contract following incidents with the company allegedly interfering with union election.

In October 2016, workers of Station Casinos property Palace Station participated in a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) election, and Palace Station later recognized the union when complaints were filed by the Culinary Union about illegal conduct committed by the property and its managers in alleged attempts to sway the union election.

Since that incident, the Culinary Union alleges that Palace Station illegaly interfered with and unlawfully withdrew recognition from the union in 2020 without workers holding an election.

Station Casinos is currently on trial as the federal government prosecutes a civil case against the company before the NLRB. The NLRB alleges that among other things, the company engaged in a scheme to use the COVID-19 pandemic to weaken union support and that it illegally withdrew recognition from the union at both the Palace Station and Boulder Station properties.

In July 2021, Station Casinos property Red Rock Resort was also ordered to negotiate a union contract and recognize the Culinary and Bartenders Unions as the official bargaining representatives for negotiations by the United States District Court in Nevada. The order followed an injunction against Red Rock Casino for its alleged misconduct during a December 2019 NLRB union election.

Workers at these 9 Station Casinos Las Vegas properties are currently fighting for a union contract:

Boulder Station (NLRB union vote date: September 2016)

Palace Station (NLRB union vote date: October 2016)

Green Valley Ranch (NLRB union vote date: November 2017)

Sunset Station (NLRB union vote date: June 2019)

Fiesta Rancho (NLRB union vote date: June 2019)

Fiesta Henderson (NLRB union vote date: September 2019)

Red Rock Resort (NLRB union vote date: December 2019)

Texas Station

Santa Fe Station

A spokesperson for the Culinary Union said in a release that “Station Casinos has said many times that it would respect its employees’ right to hold an NLRB election, but its actions show otherwise.”

Palace station is located at 2411 W Sahara Ave, where the picket line will be held.