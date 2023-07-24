LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In agreement with Madison Square Garden Las Vegas LLC, the Culinary and Bartenders Union announced they will give The Sphere workers the right to decide whether or not they will unionize, according to a statement by Culinary Union Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge.

The card check neutrality agreement is a standard for hospitality workers in Nevada and it will ensure workers have the right to choose if they want to have the Culinary and Bartenders Union represent them while management respects their choice.

The Culinary Union has set the standard in Las Vegas for hospitality jobs for over 88 years of fighting and winning for working families in Nevada, and it is the largest union in Nevada, representing 60,000 hospitality workers in Las Vegas and Reno.