Culinary Union expected to demand more protections for casino workers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s largest union, the Culinary Workers Union 226, is expected to demand more protections for local casino workers.

The union is planning a news conference at noon and has very vocal about concerns for the safety of employees who are working in the casinos and hotels.

8 News Now will live stream the news conference.

Leaders say they are glad the Nevada Gaming Control Board is now requiring masks for all gamblers at table games but they say it’s not enough. They want that requirement extended to anyone who might come in contact with a bartender, food server, front desk agent, or other employees.

The union is tracking what casino employers are doing to prevent COVID-19 in the following areas at this website:

Requiring daily cleaning of guest rooms Mandatory testing of all employees for COVID-19 before returning to work and regular testing thereafter Providing adequate COVID-19 PPE for employees Enforcing social distancing and other COVID-19 prevention measures Requiring guests to wear face masks in all public areas Posting a COVID-19 safety plan on public-facing website

According to a news release from the union, “The Culinary Union agrees with Southern Nevada Acting Chief Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen that ’employees of local businesses are putting themselves at risk to provide services to the public who are not wearing masks.’ Reopening without a requirement that all patrons wear masks puts hospitality and gaming workers, their families and communities, and the general public at risk of a surge in COVID-19 cases.”