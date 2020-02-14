Culinary Union endorses its goals instead of candidate before Nevada caucus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s Culinary Union will not endorse a presidential candidate ahead of the caucus. The union made the decision this afternoon and shared the reasoning behind it with 8 News Now.

“The official announcement is we are going to endorse our goals. What we are doing, that’s what we are going to endorse,” revealed Culinary Union Secretary and Treasurer Geoconda Argüello-Kline.

Culinary Union 226 decided to endorse three goals instead of a presidential candidate. The goals are for “one job to be enough,” to have a choice in their healthcare and to have immigration reform.

“There’s been a lot of back and forth and a lot of meetings with a lot of political candidates, we respect all of them. They’re very good people, and they work very hard. Our goal is to defeat Trump. That’s our goal,” stated Argüello-Kline.

Their focus is now mobilizing union members to the polls.

“We’re working really hard. We’re knocking on doors, we talk to people, we made phone calls, and we’re going to be sure people vote.”

The union has about 60,000 members, and they surveyed them before they came to this decision.

One member that we spoke to Thursday afternoon said he’s happy with it.

“The survey process was great; it gave the members a voice, and it gave the members an ability to decide,” said Juston Larsen.

Union representatives said they are not concerned with how the votes of the Nevada caucus are being handled. They believe it’s going to work here.