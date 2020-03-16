Culinary Union: Coronavirus impact on working families in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Culinary Union Local 226 released a statement Monday regarding union contract and non-union culinary and bartenders impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and how Strip properties are responding.

“We appreciate what has been implemented by MGM Resorts International and Wynn Encore properties.”

“In order to get through this global crisis that is impacting working families in Nevada, the Culinary & Bartenders believes that all workers, regardless if they are under a union contract or not, including part timers, should be paid during the time when business is closed.”

Geoconda Argüello-Kline, Secretary-Treasurer, Culinary Workers Union, Local 226