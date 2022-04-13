LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A United States National Labor Relations Board judge, Jeffrey Wedekind, has signed a cease and desist order telling Red Rock Casino to bargain with the Culinary and Bartenders Unions.

The Union stated that Station Casinos’ Red Rock Casino demonstrated “outrageous conduct during the December 2019 National Labor Board Relations (NLRB) union election at the property.”

“We are pleased with the federal court’s extraordinary and vindicating ruling in favor of Red Rock Casino workers,” said Geoconda Argüello-Kline, Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary Union. “We commend Red Rock Casino workers for their courage and resilience in the face of the massive anti-union campaign that Station Casinos waged against their own employees and we look forward to negotiating and winning a union contract to protect workers.”

In the court order, the judge wrote that the casino must cease and desist from:

Interrogating employees about their union support and activities…

Soliciting employee complaints and grievances and implying increased benefits and improved terms and conditions of employment to discourage employees from supporting the Union or any other union;

Promising employees increased wages or benefits or other improved terms and conditions of employment to discourage them from supporting the Union…

Granting employees benefits to discourage employees from supporting the Union…

Threatening employees that a strike is inevitable if they choose the Union…

Threatening employees with loss of benefits…if they select the Union…

Threatening employees that it will engage in dilatory bargaining tactics…

Informing employees that it is futile for them to select the Union…

Promulgating and maintaining overly-broad and discriminatory rules or directives prohibiting employees from talking about the Union…

Changing employees’ schedules or lowering their seniority because of their membership or support for the Union…

Disciplining employees because of their membership or support for the Union…

Making changes to terms and conditions of employment without providing the Union with notice and an opportunity to bargain with regard to those changes;

Failing and refusing to recognize and bargain in good faith with the Union…

In any other manner interfering with, restraining or coercing its employees in the exercise of their right to self-organization, to form labor organizations, to join or assist the Union or any other labor organization, to bargain collectively through representatives of their own choosing and to engage in other concerted activities for the purpose of collective bargaining or other mutual aid or protection, or to refrain from any and all such activities;

The federal court order also directs that Station Casinos must:

Within 5 days, post copies notifying all employees of the federal government’s ruling in English and Spanish

Within 14 days, hold mandatory employee meetings (on working time) where Station Casinos must read aloud pages 30-34 of the order directing Red Rock Casino to cease and desist from engaging in unfair labor practices, in English and Spanish, to all employees, supervisors, managers, and executives.

Immediately recognize and bargain in good faith with the Culinary Union.

A Station Casinos spokesperson provided 8 News Now with the following statement: “Station Casinos is still reviewing the Court’s decision, but we firmly and respectfully disagree with the result, which overturns the clear vote of the Red Rock team members in their rejection of the Culinary Union. The decision punishes Red Rock team members and the Red Rock property because Station Casinos treated its team members too well.”

“Additionally, Station Casinos does not believe it is correct or consistent with the purpose and stated mission of the National Labor Relations Act to punish Station Casinos and its team members for providing best-in-class benefits to team members based on a dubious theory that doing so ‘undermines’ the union.”