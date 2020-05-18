Culinary Union calls on Gov. Sisolak to mandate health and safety protocol, require gaming companies to release safety guidelines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As more businesses in Nevada start to reopen their doors, gaming and casino properties do not yet have a date planned for reopening. Some companies such as Wynn Resorts and Station Casinos recently released their health and safety plans, but those who haven’t, are facing pressure from the union to do so.

Culinary Union Local 226, which represents around 60,000 Nevada workers, is calling on Governor Sisolak to mandate “a uniform health and safety protocol,” as well as “require each gaming company to post their detailed safety guidelines for the public to see.”

Geoconda Argüello-Kline, Secretary Treasurer for the Culinary Union, released a statement Monday in response to Gov. Sisolak’s most recent press conference:

“As casinos move to reopen, the Culinary Union will not allow workers to be experimented with. Workers’ lives depend on a uniform mandate from Governor Sisolak throughout Nevada to protect workers and hospitality industry. The idea that each gaming company can come up with their own plans, keep those plans secret, and hope that one bad employer doesn’t harm workers and the entire industry is a potential disaster. The Culinary Union is not going to allow that. Workers’ lives are at risk. So far, 15 Culinary Union members and members of their families have passed away due to COVID-19. We need to do everything we can to prevent any more.The Culinary Union calls on Governor Sisolak to use his considerable authority to mandate a uniform health and safety protocol immediately, and to require each gaming company to post their detailed safety guidelines for the public to see.”

About two weeks ago, UNITE HERE, which represents thousands of workers in the casino industry, including culinary union members, released its own guidelines for the reopening of the gaming industry.