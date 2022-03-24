LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Culinary Union is going after Station Casinos’ gaming licenses.

In a statement released Wednesday, Culinary officials urged the Nevada Gaming Control Board to investigate the suitability of Station Casinos “for failing to adhering to federal labor law.”

The bad blood between the union and Stations appears to be boiling again.

“The Culinary Union seems unable to win the hearts and minds of our team members, so they just continue with their harassment and their thuggish attempts to intimidate Station Casinos, whose employees voted us the top casino employer in Las Vegas,” according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

After going through a leadership change, the union has amped up its criticism of the locals casino giant. The union’s new secretary-treasurer, Ted Pappageorge, led the charge in the Wednesday demand for disciplinary action.

“The Culinary Union is confident the state’s gaming regulators will want to take action against Station Casinos after they have reviewed the ample documentation and evidence of the company and its affiliates’ disregard of federal law, including the current allegations before the NLRB,” Pappageorge said. “No one has a right to a revocable, privileged Nevada gaming license — gaming regulators have a duty to make sure license-holders, like Station Casinos, are always operating in way befitting Nevada’s gold standard of gaming industry regulation.”

The courts have sided with the union in several rulings, including an Oct. 25, 2021, injunction issued by U.S. District Court Judge Gloria Navarro that stated the National Labor Relations Board would likely rule that Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa had violated federal labor law in its campaign to defeat the union in an election.

But Stations Casinos continues moving forward, with a new casino project beginning in the southwest valley, the Palms property sold off, and three properties — Texas Station and two Fiesta casinos — still shuttered.

The union says it made an official request to gaming officials last week to review Stations Casinos’ suitability to hold a license.

The next meeting of the Nevada Gaming Commission is scheduled April 21 in Las Vegas. The Gaming Control Board meets April 6 and April 7 in Carson City. Agendas for those meetings are not yet available.