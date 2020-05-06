Culinary Union asks Nevada landlords to freeze tenant rent as COVID-19 causes economic crisis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Culinary and Bartenders Unions are calling on Nevada landlords to freeze tenant rents and not threaten or intimidate valley residents as the COVID-19 public health crisis turns into an economic crisis for many.

Citing Nevada’s state of emergency eviction moratorium that is in place, the Culinary Union has requested that landlords pledge to freeze rents at their current rate for one calendar year and promptly consult with tenants over post-emergency grace periods and fair payment plans.

“A rent freeze, grace periods, and fair payment plans are critical as workers have been abandoned by their gaming industry employers during this global crisis without any further pay,” added Argüello-Kline.

“98% of Culinary Union’s 60,000 membership have been put on unpaid furloughs or laid off since mid-March,” said Geoconda Argüello-Kline, Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary Union.

Press release: Culinary Union calls on Nevada landlords to pledge to respect tenants and freeze rent. https://t.co/LvEnrMcDWr pic.twitter.com/Jkwe7VzoM6 — The Culinary Union (@Culinary226) May 6, 2020

The Culinary Union is working with housing advocates and the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada who is assisting Culinary Union members and their families with housing insecurity issues by providing advocacy and free legal assistance.

In addition to asking landlords to post Nevada’s state of emergency eviction moratorium for tenant’s information, the Culinary Union informed landlords that if they threatened tenants or implemented unfair or predatory payment plans, the Culinary Union would let workers know which companies are involved in a housing guide for renters that would be published later in the year.

The Culinary Union represents 40,000 workers employed by MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

Many workers are still trying to claim their unemployment benefits, as these two gaming companies have not agreed to any further payments after the first two weeks of a nearly seven-week closure, according to the unions.