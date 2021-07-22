Culinary Union applauds court ruling on Red Rock Resort; negotiations ordered

LAS VEGAS — The Culinary and Bartenders union is hailing a federal court ruling in a long fight to unionize about 1,350 employees at Red Rock Resort.

The union accuses Red Rock of refusing to negotiate in good faith.

An order issued Tuesday directs Station Casinos to recognize the unions. It also orders the company to begin contract talks while a National Labor Relations Board lawsuit is decided.

We are pleased with the federal court’s extraordinary and vindicating ruling in favor of Red Rock Casino workers. We commend Red Rock Casino workers for their courage and resilience in the face of the massive anti-union campaign that Station Casinos waged against their own employees and we look forward to negotiating and winning a union contract to protect workers. Geoconda Argüello-Kline, Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary Union

The company says it firmly and respectfully disagrees with the ruling. Officials say the company is being punished for treating employees too well.

Station Casinos is still reviewing the Court’s decision, but we firmly and respectfully disagree with the result, which overturns the clear vote of the Red Rock team members in their rejection of the Culinary Union. The decision punishes Red Rock team members and the Red Rock property because Station Casinos treated its team members too well.



Additionally, Station Casinos does not believe it is correct or consistent with the purpose and stated mission of the National Labor Relations Act to punish Station Casinos and its team members for providing best-in-class benefits to team members based on a dubious theory that doing so ‘undermines’ the union.” Station Casinos spokesperson

The judge directed the order about unfair labor practices to be read aloud in English and Spanish to every employee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.