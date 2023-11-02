LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Workers in Culinary Local 226 announced a strike deadline of Friday, Nov. 10 at 5 a.m. if new contract agreements can’t be reached with three major Las Vegas resort companies.

Union Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge announced the strike deadline saying workers have been extremely patient and this is designed to send a message to the companies.

“We’re united and the companies can not function without these workers,” he said. “This is a strike and workers will walk out and they will not be working.”

The union which represents housekeepers, bartenders, kitchen workers, cocktail and food servers, porters, and more released a statement that said this will be the largest hospitality strike in U.S. history and will impact 35,000 workers.

Workers have been without a contract since mid-September and while the union leadership said there has been progress there currently are no additional “big table” negotiations scheduled. The strike deadline applies to all Caesars Entertainment, Wynn Resorts, and MGM Resorts properties in Las Vegas. The union is seeking a five-year contract for workers. The only exception is the Cosmopolitan, which was recently acquired by MGM and the employees are still under contract.

“No worker is willing to be shortchanged in this economy that Las Vegas is enjoying right now,” Pappageorge said. “Companies are making record profits.”

This strike deadline comes as Las Vegas prepares to host the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix from Nov. 16-18, which is expected to draw thousands of high-spending visitors.

Though the union set Nov. 10 at 5 a.m. as the deadline for the strike, they did say they will be open to negotiations throughout next week leading up to the deadline.

The union also has a strike fund for situations like this. While the union did not give a set dollar amount, they did say workers would be paid $300 the first week and then $400 the week after. However, they must show up to the picket lines to get paid.

The Culinary union is the largest in the state.