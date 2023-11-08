LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Culinary union announced it’s reached a tentative agreement with Caesars Entertainment Wednesday morning after 20 straight hours of negotiations.

The union posted the announcement on X, formally known as Twitter. It said the agreement is for a 5-year contract for approximately 10,000 hospitality workers at nine Las Vegas properties.

A few hours later, Caesars Entertainment released a statement that said it was excited to reach an agreement that “recognizes the integral contributions our Team Members have made to the success we have seen in Las Vegas over the last few years.”

…. In this landmark agreement, our nearly 10,000 UniteHere Team Members will see meaningful wage increases that align with our past performance, along with continued opportunities for growth tied to our future plans to bring more union jobs to the Las Vegas Strip. Through this agreement, Caesars Entertainment will ensure that as we grow, our Team Members grow with us. Caesars Entertainment

The union is still working on a new contract with Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts. The union has set a strike deadline for Friday if a new contract deal can’t be reached.

Culinary Union Local 226 said it will release a statement later in the day.