LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Culinary Union 226 announced a tentative agreement was reached with the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas.

The agreement took place on Friday night and will include a new five-year contract for nearly 300 hospitality workers, according to the union.

Negotiations continue with 20 remaining Strip independent and Downtown Las Vegas casino properties for over 7,000 workers ahead of the Feb. 2 deadline.