Culinary professionals mentor CCSD students in showcase program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Culinary professionals whipped up a day of mentorship for Clark County School District (CCSD) students Wednesday. It’s all thanks to a partnership between Westgate Las Vegas and the district.

During a special event just off the Las Vegas Strip, current Southwest Career and Technical Academy students met with world-class culinary and hospitality staff to learn more about the industry. They went hands-on in the kitchen, showcasing what they can do.

“It’s really impressive. I can tell you, the lunch that we had today was phenomenal,” said Gordon Prouty of Westgate. “The students that we’ve met, that we’ve been talking to, you know, they’re ready to go out and find jobs in the workplace right away.”

The program is helping ensure students are college and career ready.

“It’s really exciting because we have, like, the best of the best, in terms of, like, students who have dedicated their time and energy into this program,” said Royce Madriaga. “And it’s nice to see that we’re working so hard, and it’s paying off.”

Organizers say this program shows students that there are opportunities available to them here at home. They also hope more hotels and restaurants can see the amount of talent that can be found locally.