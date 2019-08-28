Culinary lineup announced for Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For its seventh year, the Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival has an announced its most robust culinary lineup yet. More than 80 of Las Vegas’ most preeminent chefs and mixologists will be there including:

Eataly

Gordon Ramsay Steak

Jaleo by José Andrés

Mabel’s BBQ

Momofuku

The NoMad

Kogi BBQ

This year’s festival also boasts curated dining experiences led by the stars of Las Vegas’ food and beverage scene. Among those curated experiences are:

The Omakase Cantina , an exclusive dining experience featuring two different chefs each night. Curated by Secret Burger’s Jolene Mannina, guests will be seated at the chef’s table where they’ll get to witness each step of preparation. Participating chefs include Roy Ellamar of Harvest, Jennifer Murphy of Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, and Josh Smith of Bardot Brasserie, among others. Click here for ticket information.

, an exclusive dining experience featuring two different chefs each night. Curated by Secret Burger’s Jolene Mannina, guests will be seated at the chef’s table where they’ll get to witness each step of preparation. Participating chefs include Roy Ellamar of Harvest, Jennifer Murphy of Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, and Josh Smith of Bardot Brasserie, among others. Click here for ticket information. The Farm Stand , a vegan experience featuring chefs in collaboration with local farms. Participating chefs will create unique dishes using the freshest ingredients possible. Diana Edelman, founder of Vegans, Baby and curator of international vegan dining events, leads the program.

, a vegan experience featuring chefs in collaboration with local farms. Participating chefs will create unique dishes using the freshest ingredients possible. Diana Edelman, founder of Vegans, Baby and curator of international vegan dining events, leads the program. The Cookout , a campfire feast led by chef Justin Kingsley Hall. A crowd favorite from last year, The Cookout will showcase talent from some of Las Vegas’ most famed dining institutions, including José Andrés’ Jaleo and China Poblano and Michael Symon’s Mabel’s BBQ.

, a campfire feast led by chef Justin Kingsley Hall. A crowd favorite from last year, The Cookout will showcase talent from some of Las Vegas’ most famed dining institutions, including José Andrés’ Jaleo and China Poblano and Michael Symon’s Mabel’s BBQ. Cocktail School, a series of interactive seminars and tastings hosted by local mixologists Bryant Jane and Lyle Cervenka of Starboard Tack and Hardway 8. Each session focuses on a different cocktail trend and spirit. Among the participants are mixologists from Herbs & Rye (named Best American Bar Team at the 2019 Tales of the Cocktail Foundation’s Spirited Awards), Atomic Liquors, Velveteen Rabbit, Sand Dollar Lounge, and more. Attendance is first-come, first-seated.

General admission to the festival is $315 and gives you access to all of the sights and sounds of the entertainment and a taste of most of the food available. More ticket information can be found here.