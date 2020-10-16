Culinary launches political canvassing next week to back Biden-Harris

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Culinary Union will launch a political canvassing effort on Wednesday with UNITE HERE, representing the political power of about 300,000 workers in hospitality and gaming jobs.

Culinary officials will provide box lunches from the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas before UNITE HERE and Culinary members head out for a day of canvassing and voter activation.

The 10 a.m. event will start at the Culinary Union parking lot at 1603 S. Commerce St.

The unions are supporting the Democrat ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Organizers say the event is not open to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions, and COVID-19 regulations will be enforced: masks are required and social distancing will be strictly enforced. Temperature checks will be performed on each person as they enter for the event.

“The Culinary Union, the strongest force in the Battle Born state, is mobilizing tens of thousands of hospitality workers throughout Nevada to vote and elect candidates who will fight for our families,” according to a Culinary Union news release on Friday.

The union’s political program has over 350 hospitality workers canvassing and making phone calls to voters in Reno and Las Vegas.

“Donald Trump is a threat to the livelihoods of workers and our families,” said Geoconda Argüello-Kline, Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary Union. “We are fighting to take back our country and we will deliver Nevada for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Congressional representatives Dina Titus, Steven Horsford, Susie Lee, candidate for Clark County Commission William McCurdy, and candidate for NV Supreme Court, Ozzie Fumo. We know these political candidates will fight to protect Nevadans.”