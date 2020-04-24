Culinary Health Center temporarily closing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Culinary Health Center will temporarily close starting April 24, according to a statement from the Culinary Health Fund.
At least 80 employees at the Culinary Health Center Urgent Care will be furloughed or laid off.
According to the statement, the center has seen a “drastic” reduction in visits amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The statement reads:
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, visits to the Culinary Health Center have drastically reduced and the facility will temporarily close April 24th, 2020 until this global crisis has been resolved. As a result, regrettably, 80 employees at the Culinary Health Center Urgent Care will be furloughed or laid off.
Primary care visits will continue by phone or video for existing patients of the health center. The rest of the Culinary Health Fund’s comprehensive healthcare network is also still available for Culinary Union members and their families. Members can still call the Culinary Health Center call line at (702) 790-8000 to find a doctor, an urgent care facility, or a pharmacy near them.
All existing prescriptions from the Culinary Health Center’s pharmacy will be automatically transferred to the Culinary FREE Pharmacy located on 1945 Las Vegas Boulevard South (Culinary Health Fund campus).
We look forward to reopening the Culinary Health Center when this pandemic is contained. We also plan to continue to expand our Health Center footprint when this global crisis is over.
In the meantime, we want to thank the heroic efforts of all those working at the Culinary Health Center to protect members and our community.Culinary Health Fund