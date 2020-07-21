Culinary drops two lawsuits against MGM, leaves Caesars lawsuit in place

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Culinary Local 226 is moving to dismiss a pair of lawsuits against MGM Resorts International, and will work toward a settlement.

The lawsuits, filed on June 29, contended that MGM was failing to protect the health of its workers against exposure to COVID-19. One lawsuit named The Signature at MGM, an all-suite hotel and spa. The other named Sadelle’s Cafe at Bellagio.

Another lawsuit filed the same day against Caesars Entertainment is still in place.

Geoconda Argüello-Kline, Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary Union, said in a Monday news release that the union and the resort company are headed for expedited arbitration this week.

“This arbitration is a first step and the Culinary Union will continue to negotiate aggressively and take any other steps necessary to ensure workers and their families are protected from the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace,” Argüello-Kline said.

“The lawsuit against Caesars Entertainments’ Guy Fieri Las Vegas at Harrah’s remains on-going,” Argüello-Kline said. “Workers who make this city run deserve to be protected and they are at risk everyday. That’s why working families need Governor Sisolak to place the Adolfo Fernandez Bill on the agenda for the next special session and for the Nevada Legislature to pass it without delay.”

The union is pressing the state for more worker protection in the law in a bill named for Fernandez, a Culinary member who died after returning to work as a porter.

At the time of the lawsuit, MGM released a statement saying it held workers’ safety as a top priority.

According to a union statement:

Since March 1, 2020, 22 Culinary Union members and/or their dependents have died from COVID-19. Through July 15, 2020, 352 Culinary and Bartenders Union members and their spouses or dependents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations for Culinary and Bartenders Union members and their spouses or dependents has increased 860% since Nevada casinos were allowed to reopen on June 4, 2020 (from 5 patients in hospital on June 4 to 43 patients in the hospital on July 16). Culnary 226

MGM released the following statement in response to the Cullinary Union dropping two of its lawsuits.