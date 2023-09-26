LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of Las Vegas Strip workers have threatened to walk off the job if things don’t change.

On Tuesday morning and afternoon, many of them gathered to vote on a potential strike if casino properties do not meet their needs.

Culinary and Bartenders union workers voiced their concerns Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center. That is where the workers came to vote whether or not to authorize a massive strike.

“They are understaffing us and overworking us while they are making record profits,” Gabriel Fuentes, a worker, said.

These are profits workers like Fuentes said they want a share of.

“We are coming together to show these companies that we cannot and should not be left behind because we are the ones making your money,” he said.

On Tuesday, voting sessions were divided into a morning session and an evening session.

If there is a strike, Ted Pappageorge, the secretary-treasurer for the Culinary Union, will decide when.

Workers are demanding better wages, benefits, and job security.

“It is a domino effect. If it affects me, it affects my family,” Victor Chicas, a busser, said.

“We think an absolute mandate is going to authorize a strike,” Pappageorge said.

He told 8 News Now he has given casino properties enough time for negotiations.

“These companies have the opportunity to step up to the plate and do the right thing but we haven’t seen that yet for five months,” Pappageorge said.

Pappageorge told 8 News Now that if there is a strike, MGM, Caesars and Wynn will be the first properties to be affected. With thousands of workers potentially involved in the strike, it will put the properties in a tough spot with the major events coming to the city.

Voting for the workers will continue until 8 p.m. Tuesday.