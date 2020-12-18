Culinary Academy of Las Vegas helps families in need with grocery drive-thru

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A massive emergency food distribution is underway at Sam Boyd Stadium. The Culinary Academy of Las Vegas (CALV) says local families are in dire need right now as the holidays approach.

Thousands of cars have been lining up all day between two lanes, waiting to pick up a free basket of groceries.

The event is scheduled for today and tomorrow, and reservations were required. They are full for both days.

The pandemic’s impact has been widespread in Nevada. A lot of us know someone who has been affected by layoffs.

CALV says people are feeling an unprecedented level of food insecurity. Many are also struggling with rent, utilities and other expenses.

To make the holidays a little easier, the nonprofit teamed up with The Just One Project to give away 15,000 boxes today and tomorrow at the Stadium. Then, they will hand out 5,000 more in rural areas, such as Laughlin, Moapa and Mesquite.

They have been helping families since March.

“I should tell you that when we first started this, many of the people that were first displaced were people that work in the hospitality industry,” shared Dr. Mark Scott, CEO of CALV. “We would open trunks, and people would leave us notes of kindness and gratitudes. People would leave us tips, or attempt to leave us tips. Here, it is people that were just laid off would their last three or four or five dollars. Obviously, we wouldn’t take it, but it just really speaks to who we are as a community.”

The boxes are brimming with winter-themed food items. They include:

Large cuts of roast beef

Rice

Pasta

Pasta sauce

Zucchini

Butternut squash

Potatoes

Carrots

Celery

Cabbage

Cars are still streaming through, but again, reservations are full.