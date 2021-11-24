Culinary Academy distributes free food for those in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Culinary Academy of Las Vegas distributed boxes of free food for those Nevadans in need the day before Thanksgiving Wednesday.

The Culinary Academy gave out nearly 700 boxes of food. Each box came with 40 lb. of food. It contained frozen chicken and produce to help make a full meal.

Governor Steve Sisolak helped staff and volunteers at The Culinary Academy to distribute food through our community food assistance program.

“Lots of smiling, tears that are coming from some of the people in the cars that are so thankful and so appreciative of what they’re getting,” Gov. Sisolak said. “It’s really heartwarming and shows you how giving this community is when there are people in need,”

It was my honor to join the hardworking staff and volunteers at @CulinaryLV to help distribute boxes of food before Thanksgiving.



Nevadans are Battle Born and above all else – we take care of each other. I am so grateful to serve as Governor. pic.twitter.com/uIN77PVKSe — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) November 24, 2021

The food assistance program started in March 2020 as an emergency response to support the tens of thousands of union members abruptly laid off due to the pandemic.

“Since then, we have expanded our program to service all Clark County residents and have provided over 16 million pounds of food to families in need, ” said Chloe Gersten, executive director. “Though we have seen the need change as people return to work, we know that food insecurity still plagues many households throughout Southern Nevada.”

For more information on the program, you can visit here.