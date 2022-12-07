LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Did you know that we are in the midst of “cuffing season”?

Cuffing season has been defined as the period of time where single people begin looking for short-term partnerships to pass the colder months of the year.

Some singles are finding these matches through music, like Rachel van Nortwick.

Van Nortwick said her closest relationships are centered around people she has met through music. She even created a dating app to connect otherswith who are also passionate about music.

“The connection I felt to music was so palpable it just grew into a passion,” she said. “There are so many people who music is a deal breaker for; it is either their identity or they just want to know they have someone who can share in something so important and personal to them.”

The app, called Vinylly, has tens of thousands of users across the United States and Canada. Its usage peaked during the COVID pandemic, and is spiking again as we move through the cuffing season.

“Cuffing season is named after an idea of handcuffs in the sense that over the summer [is] more about meeting new people,” Van Nortwick added. “During the colder months and approaching the holidays, you sort of want to be “attached” to someone because gatherings are more intimate.”

Trying to find that perfect match through music is picking back up once again.

Van Nortwick said the app is all about a person’s music DNA coming through and having your music make your match for you.

“We take your Spotify listening data as well as asking you a few questions on how important music is to you and the role it plays into your life,” she said. “The algorithm then produces matches.”

Cuffing season typically begins in October and lasts just after Valentine’s Day.

8 News Now found a cuffing season R&B party at the House of Blues later this month.