CSN’s Mariachi Plata wins first place in national competition

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A big congratulations to the College of Southern Nevada’s Mariachi Plata after taking first place over the weekend in a national competition.

The band took part in the Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza national competition in San Antonio Texas.

Mariachi Plata began competing back in 2019.

Mariachi Plata (Courtesy: College of Southern Nevada)

“I am so proud of our Mariachi Plata, which we started in my first year at CSN,” said CSN President Federico Zaragoza. “Las Vegas has a large and talented Hispanic and Mexican community and mariachi speaks to who we are as a Mexican community.”

CSN’s Mariachi Plata consists of students taking college mariachi courses as part of the fine arts music curriculum.

In addition to the team’s first-place win, vocalist Jose Mejia took third place in the individual competition.

He previously took first place in the same competition in 2019.

If you are interested in hearing the talented group in person, you are in luck as Mariachi Plata is set to perform on Wednesday, Dec. 8 with several other performing groups from across the Las Vegas valley, including Las Vegas High School, and CSN Folklorico.

Ticket information is available by clicking HERE.