LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The College of Southern Nevada (CSN) is now transitioning to a remote instructional model beginning Wednesday, March 18. The move comes after other NSHE colleges such as UNLV and UNR made the announcements that they would be transitioning to online teaching this month.

CSN says there will be some exceptions for those classes that require CTE labs, clinical or practicums. In those cases, students are asked to consult with their instructor.