CSN will begin distributing CARES Act funds to eligible students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act awarded $14,078,408 to CSN, so now eligible students will start to receive payments. Half of the money – just over $7 million – is designated as emergency aid for students who have had their semester disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to CSN, eligible students will be automatically awarded funding and do not need to apply. They will receive between $200 and $1,000 each, based on the number of credit hours the student was enrolled in during the 2020 semester as well as their Expected Family Contribution (EFC) index.

In general, students eligible are those in good academic standing who are enrolled in a degree or certificate program, are eligible for financial aid, are U.S. citizens or eligible noncitizens, and are not in default on federal student loans. Students who were enrolled exclusively in online classes before March 13 are not eligible.

The emergency funding is intended to help cover expenses related to the disruption of the students’ education due to the pandemic, though we understand that the funds will not reach all of those who need them or deserve them.

Detailed information is available on CSN’s Coronavirus web page.

Students who need financial help and don’t qualify for CARES Act funding or find that it is not enough to cover expenses are encouraged to apply for the CSN Student Emergency Fund. International, undocumented, and DACA students are not eligible for CARES Act funds but can apply for the CSN Student Emergency Fund.