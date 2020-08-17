CSN welcomes fall 2020 semester with virtual ‘State of the College’ address

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The College of Southern Nevada (CSN) held its annual Convocation and “Welcome Back” celebration Monday morning with the President’s State of the College address in an entirely virtual environment for the first time in its history.

CSN President Dr. Zaragoza delivered remarks addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and CSN’s strict safety protocols, as well as the numerous student success measures the college is implementing.

CSN is offering a full load of courses this semester, with approximately 90% of classes conducted online and select hands-on classes held in person on their campuses.

CSN North Las Vegas Campus – 3200 E Cheyenne Ave, North Las Vegas, NV 89030

CSN Henderson Campus – 700 College Dr, Henderson, NV 89002

If you have any questions regarding enrollment, please contact CSN at 702-651-5555 or INQUIRE and they will have someone contact you.