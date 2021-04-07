CSN to hold in-person commencement ceremony on May 15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Another sign that the pandemic is getting better is the fact that so many colleges and schools are deciding to hold commencement ceremonies this spring. The College of Southern Nevada announced Wednesday that it would hold its 49th annual commencement ceremony on May 15.

“Our Class of 2021 is among the hardest working group of college students I have ever had the pleasure of knowing,” said CSN President Dr. Federico Zaragoza. “The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted countless lives, and yet these students persevered through that hardship. Students have overwhelmingly indicated that they prefer an in-person ceremony if the COVID environment would permit it — and at CSN, we listen to our students. I join the entire CSN Family in congratulating them on their historic achievement, and I look forward to celebrating with them.”

The College of Southern Nevada will honor the Class of 2021 at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, May 15, at 6 p.m.

The ceremony will feature addresses from NSHE officials, President Zaragoza, and the school’s student commencement speaker, who will be chosen later this month. Festivities will be streamed live online via CSN’s website and the school’s social media channels.

All current COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, including social distancing, temperature checks, and mandatory face masks. Capacity will be limited to 1,400 graduates, who will each be issued three tickets for family and friends.

Students should arrive by 4:30 p.m. and should look for official communication from the Office of the Registrar to RSVP and purchase their caps and gowns.