LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Almost 100 College of Southern Nevada students will make their way to Carson City Monday to advocate before the Nevada State Legislature on behalf of the student body.

The event, dubbed “CSN Dat at the Legislature,” will give students a chance to testify before legislators about the college’s top priorities. Those priorities include, more funding for community colleges, support for workforce education programs that will boost Southern Nevada’s economy, and the long-awaited approval of funding to develop the proposed CSN Northwest Campus said to be located on Durango Drive and Elkhorn Road.

The students will board a bus Monday night and attend the legislative hearing on Tuesday as well as participate in a press conference with CSN President Dr. Federico Zaragoza and special guests in front of the legislature.