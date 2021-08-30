CSN students head back to school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s the first day of school for around 34,000 students at the College of Southern Nevada. The three campuses across the Las Vegas valley are offering both in-person and virtual classes.

Cheerleaders were on hand Monday morning to welcome the students back to campus as they begin the fall semester.

“We’re the community’s largest most diverse college in the state and we’re so excited,” said James McCoy, CSN Academic Affairs. “We want to make sure students know we have a learning modality for every learning style whether that be online, in-person, or a blend of the two.”

Also, any student who chooses to do online learning will be able to use a free laptop and have access to the internet.

Students can still enroll. The deadline is Sept. 5.

Masks are required on campus.