CSN student tests positive for COVID-19, faculty, staff and students notified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A College of Southern Nevada student has tested positive for COVID-19, making it the first confirmed case for the school, according to a news release from CSN.

The student, who was last on the Charleston Campus on March 11, 2020 in Building K, is now self-quarantined and is following CDC and state health protocols.

CSN is working with the Southern Nevada Health District and the district is contacting anyone who may have had close contact with the patient and will determine if they need testing.

“I know that I join the entire CSN family in sending our best wishes and collective support for a quick recovery to our student,” CSN President Dr. Federico Zaragoza said in a message to all CSN students, faculty and staff. “Please keep all of those across our community affected by the disease in your thoughts.”

CSN has also created a web page with additional information.