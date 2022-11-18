LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s music to the ears of several College of Southern Nevada music students after winning top honors for the second year in a row at a national competition.

CSN’s Mariachi Plata music troupe took home top honors at the 2022 Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza in San Antonio, Texas.

Four of the troupe members were also selected as finalists in the vocal competition this year.

The multi-day music festival celebrates the culture and history of Latin music annually. It also utilizes the mariachi music platform to promote higher education and cultural preservation among Hispanic youth. The festival kicked off on Wednesday, Nov. 16, and ended on Friday.

Mariachi Plata began competing in 2019 and is scheduled to perform at a CSN band concert in December.

CSN Mariachi Fall Band Concert