CSN seeks mentors for the Nevada Promise Scholarship program; student shares experience in the program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Calling all mentors: The Nevada Promise Scholarship Program is in need of mentors. Qualified mentors are needed to help guide the students before going to college and through their entire college experience.

CSN has 248 program mentors, new and returning, who have provided more than 6,000 mentoring sessions to high school seniors and college students since 2017. However, that is not enough to cover all the mentorship for the 2,400 students, so the College of Southern Nevada is looking to fill 450 mentor positions by March.

Potential mentors also have to be able to spend between 5-10 hours with the student a semester.

“I know a lot of people are just used to donating funds, but we need something even more special — your time,” said Carolina Clavel, program manager for Nevada Promise Scholarship at CSN.

Adrian Bell, a recipient of the scholarship and student mentee, talked to 8 News NOW about what the mentorship has meant to him.

“One thing when it comes to mentoring for me was, it offered me that support system. And when I talk to other students and parents about why it is that the scholarship itself is unlike any other in the valley, it’s because of the mentorship, said Adrian Bell, a mentee in the Nevada Promise Scholarship Program. “It’s one thing to provide funding to students to help them earn their degree and knowledge, but it’s another thing to provide them with a support system while they’re on that journey.”

The Nevada Promise Scholarship is a law that was created in 2015, and it allows high school students to apply for up to three years of scholarship at CSN. The state-funded program will pay tuition and mandatory fees that are not covered by other forms of financial aid for students.

Students can also transfer scholarships to other community colleges within the state.

To apply to be a Nevada Promise Scholarship Mentor, go here.