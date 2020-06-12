CSN says classes will mix on-campus, online options as fall enrollment opens

CSN’s “Moving Forward Together” theme is displayed on the website at csn.edu.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A mix of on-campus and online classes is planned for the fall 2020 semester as the College of Southern Nevada opens enrollment. Classes begin August 24.

According to CSN spokesman Richard Lake, “About 55% of classes will be held in person, or hybrid, which is some in person and some online.” The remaining 45% will be exclusively online.

Some classes that require labs or hands-on instruction can’t be done any other way than in a classroom setting.

Registration for current and new students is now open. “Students should act now and choose their classes as soon as possible to help ensure they get the sections they want at their chosen times and campuses,” according to a Friday news release.

Apply at www.csn.edu/apply

CSN canceled in-person classes and moved to online education in the days following Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s March 17 order to close businesses as COVID-19 spread.

The campus remains closed as plans come together for the fall semester.

CSN offers more than 180 different degrees and certificates in 70 academic programs, including 26 degrees available entirely online. In addition to traditional two-year degrees, the college also offers 10 bachelor’s degrees, including new bachelor’s degrees in Project Management and nursing.

More than two-thirds of CSN students receive financial aid, including grants, loans and scholarships, and the college encourages all who are eligible to apply for aid. More information can be found at www.csn.edu/financial-aid.