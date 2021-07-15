CSN programs offer real-world training to get workers back on career tracks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CSN is helping people restart their lives.

Officials at the college say practical training can prepare people for good jobs in manufacturing and health care — industries that continued to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whether you’re looking to learn new skills or change careers, the college has programs that can put you on the fast track to a good job.

Belkiss Rodriguez of CSN explained how workforce training goes outside the bounds of traditional classroom learning.

“This is what we call ‘stackable certifications.’ They are industry certifications, which makes our students much more marketable,” she said. “An example … we’ve got forklift training, and this is one of our stackable certificates. We attach forklift training to all of our manufacturing training.”

Safety training is another element of the certification program.

And all of this training can put you right into a job that pays $17 to $25 an hour for entry level workers.

“Workforce development is not a traditional semester,” Rodriguez said.

“We run classes — they’re accelerated, full-time, day, evening, weekends. And so, we’re ready to meet our residents and our community where they are. Not everybody can come for a traditional semester,” she said.

Rodriguez said there are also support services that help if there are barriers to getting to the training. Laptop computers, hotspots, child care and transportation are available. She said CSN works closely with its employer partners to help people get the training done.

Electrical training provides students the skills for other kinds of jobs, with basic electrical safety and national electrical code training, as well as training on common electrical materials and equipment.

There’s also an HVAC program that allows students to earn certification in an 18-week accelerated program. Students learn how to do basic tasks of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration

CSN also provides training in health care fields. A program for community health workers prepares students to serve as frontline workers, providing health and social service support to individuals in the community.

Dialysis patient care is a 12-week course where students learn technical management of hemodialysis treatment. The course provides clinical experience.

While participating in short-term training programs, students can earn other certifications like CPR/first aid and mental health first aid certifications and OSHA cards.

Rodriguez emphasized that the training is available to everyone.

“We serve all of Southern Nevada. We’ve got 60% females, all backgrounds, single parents,” she said.