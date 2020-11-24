CSN president appointed to Hispanic Association of Colleges & Universities national governing board

The appointment is a first for Nevada and signifies the college’s national prominence

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — College of Southern Nevada President Dr. Federico Zaragoza has been appointed to the national governing board of the Hispanic Association of Colleges & Universities — a first for a college or university president from Nevada.

“CSN is an important part of the national conversation about higher education and the role of community colleges in training and retraining our nation’s workforce as we prepare for a post-pandemic economy,” Zaragoza said.

This year, the college received its first grant under the U.S. Department of Education’s Hispanic Serving Institution program to fund an innovative approach to math that helps all CSN students.

“Since becoming the state’s first Hispanic Serving Institution in 2015 we have worked tirelessly to elevate CSN to this position, benefitting all of our students by giving the college access to funding sources that were previously out of reach,” added Zaragoza.

The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, or HACU, represents more than 500 colleges and universities in the United States, Latin America, Spain and school districts throughout the U.S.

Zaragoza, president of CSN since 2018, thanked the state’s congressional delegation for their strong support of CSN and his appointment to the HACU board.

“I am proud to see one of Nevada’s top leaders in education, Dr. Federico Zaragoza, selected to be a member of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities Governing Board,” said U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford.

“He leads the College of Southern Nevada with distinction and honor, and I’m confident he will ensure the success of Hispanic college students in this new role,” added Horsford.

“As the CEO of a Hispanic-Serving Institution that holds HACU membership, your insights and leadership in Hispanic higher education will be invaluable to HACU’s Governing Board, membership, and staff in advancing HACU’s mission.” President and CEO, Antonio R. Flores to CSN President Dr. Federico Zaragoza

Zaragoza’s HACU board term is for three years and became effective on October 27.