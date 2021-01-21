CSN offers ‘weekend college’ programs in industries looking for employees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The College of Southern Nevada kicked off its spring semester this week and for the first time is offering a weekend program

CSN decided to do the weekend program in response to the pandemic and hopes it will make it easier for students who can’t attend during the weekdays.

The weekend program offers certificates in industries that are currently hiring employees such as education, engineering, healthcare, IT, welding and air conditioning.

CSN is allowing late registration through the end of this week for people who are interested in signing up. Some of the programs can be completed in a single weekend.

You can get more information at this link.

CSN, like many other colleges around the country, has experienced a drop in enrollment during the pandemic.