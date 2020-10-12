CSN offers Nevada Promise Scholarship, seniors can apply

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas valley high school seniors have until Oct. 31 to apply for a tuition-free scholarship.

According to the College of Southern Nevada, the Nevada Promise Scholarship will pay tuition and mandatory fees not covered by financial aid for students who are eligible. It will pay for up to three years or through the completion of the student’s program of study. The scholarship is currently serving around 2,400 CSN students.

In addition to the financial benefits, students in the program are also assigned a mentor who can help guide them through college. The MGM Foundation has sponsored the mentoring program since 2018. The college has 248 program mentors, new and returning, who have provided more than 6,000 mentoring sessions to high school seniors and college students since 2017.

At CSN, Nevada Promise students have provided 113,300 hours of volunteer service in the Southern Nevada community. The top five organizations working with students are Three Square, Opportunity Village, Springs Preserve, Project 150 and Spread the Word Nevada.

For more information on the scholarship requirements and how to apply, click here.