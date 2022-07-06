UPDATE: University Police Services confirmed that there is no longer any threat to the CSN North Las Vegas Campus. CSN said in a tweet that normal activities may resume.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas campus of the College of Southern Nevada was evacuated on Wednesday afternoon due to a threat to campus, according to the CSN Twitter account.

The public was encouraged to avoid the area until further notice.

Tweet from College of Southern Nevada informing the public.

Students and staff of CSN also received that message from the University Police Services.