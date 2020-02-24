CSN, Nevada State College offer shuttle service to help students attend college

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new shuttle service designed to help make transportation easier for college students was launched Monday.

A 2019 survey, by the Nevada System of Higher Education, showed 87% of prospective students and 76% of current students believed transportation was a barrier to either starting college or continuing it.

The Campus Commuter which is in it’s pilot phase has fixed routes connecting each of the four college campuses with pick up and drop off locations. Students can download an app to reserve a seat and track the shuttle’s location.

“That’s the major focus. We’re all about student success. Our goal is to increase students being able to stay in school. Transportation is a barrier, finances are a barrier. This is one of those things that can solve both of those barriers in a way. We have other things we want to do,” said Bart Patterson, Nevada State College president.

Also, while on the shuttle, students don’t have to miss valuable work time. All shuttles have free wifi.