LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you are thinking about a career in cybersecurity, the job outlook is stronger than ever. CSN has joined a national effort by Microsoft to expand its cybersecurity programs.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of people employed within that sector is slated to grow 31% over the next five years.

“Millions of jobs, 3 million jobs 2025 will be centered around these particular areas, and so of our colleges don’t get out of theory and into practical elements of how to create cyber security professionals. We’re going to slip in a very very bad spot,” CSN Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dr. James Mccoy said.

However, CSN is in a very good space, Mccoy said. The Department of Homeland Security and NSA have recognized CSN’s cybersecurity program as a national center of academic excellence. It will receive $20,000 to further that initiative.

Mccoy said this funding would allow CSN to focus on diversifying the student population and get students into high-skilled and high-paying jobs.

“Right now we’re very proud that about 21% of our cybersecurity students are female. That beats the national and state average, but that’s now enough. We’ve got a lot more traction points,” Mccoy said.

CSN is looking to expand the cybersecurity program beyond the 2-year degree to a 4-year Bachelor of Applied Science degree.

Professor Arthur Salmon has been teaching at CSN for the past 10 years and said this funding will ultimately help students boost their confidence and competence.

CSN also has a class that is 100% hands-on and puts students in scenarios with real equipment to run through as if it’s a real business.