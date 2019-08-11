CSN hopes more students take advantage of their growing HVAC program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As students prepare to go back to school, the College of Southern Nevada is also getting ready for their more hands-on programs. That includes training future HVAC technicians.

At 23 years old, Rinehart works as an HVAC technician for Goettl. She spends her days tinkering with air conditioning units across the Las Vegas valley.

Rinehart learned the tricks of the trade at the College of Southern Nevada. Although it’s an inclusive program and profession, not a lot of women do what she does.

CSN hopes to encourage more young people like Rinehart to join the air conditioning technology field, especially because of the current state of the industry.

By 2025, it’s expected that the field will have a deficit of 60,000 workers. That’s why CSN is trying to engage students earlier.