CSN holds grand opening for new student union

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — College of Southern Nevada (CSN) students are enjoying their brand new student union, and the faculty, staff, and students decided to host a grand opening to celebrate it.

The new, modern buildings are identical across all three of CSN’s campuses. The 29,000 square-foot buildings are equipped with dining spaces, student government offices, relaxing furniture in common areas, meeting rooms, courtyards and more.

These student unions were made across all campuses to give students a centralized space to gather, study, dine, and meet up. It will now be home to the school’s student government, the Associated Students of CSN (ASCSN). The building includes a multicultural center and full-service food court.

Organizers say getting these student unions running would not have been possible had it not been for the hard work by alumni and current students.

The three student unions have been open to CSN students and faculty since the beginning of the school year on Aug. 26, but they held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting on Tuesday.

“This building is the physical embodiment of the phrase ‘students first,'” president of ASCSN, Daniel Gutierrez said in remarks at the grand opening ceremony.

Daniel Gutierrez, president of ASCSN, gives his remarks during the grand opening ceremony of CSN’s new student union.

Vice President and Provost at the CSN Charleston Campus, Dr. Sonya Pearson said there is a clear message that building these student unions “is about building community.”