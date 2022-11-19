LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mark it up as another victory for the College of Southern Nevada Mariachi Plata music troupe.

The team won top honors Friday for the second year in a row at the Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza in San Antonio, Texas.

The competition at the Lila Cockrell Theatre covered two days and marked the 28th year of the event, considered the most prestigious of all mariachi competitions. The CSN troupe, which began competing in 2019, went up against long-established mariachi from some of the top schools in the country.

Robert Bonora, CSN Department of Fine Arts chair, formed the group in 2019; it’s made up of students from the school’s mariachi music courses, part of the fine arts music curriculum.

Mariachi Plata members pose Friday in San Antonio, Texas, with their hardware. (Facebook/Mariachi Plata)

The Mariachi Plata members, all products of the Clark County School District, are: Yasmine Duenes, Yuleisy Inzunza, Frank Varona, Christopher Perez-Idiarte, Alejandra Hernandez, Emily Vargas-Antunez, Deborah Carrillo-Barquero, Rosalie Morales, Miguel Pulido, Marco Garcia, Jose Mejia, Eric Ortega, Michael Padilla, Edward Gutierrez and Antonio Rodriguez Gomez.

The Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza celebrates the culture and history of Latin music annually in San Antonio, with mariachi music promoting higher education and cultural preservation among Hispanic youth.



CSN Mariachi Plata will perform at the CSN Mariachi Fall Band Concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at the school’s Horn Theater at the North Las Vegas campus.

Tickets are $8 for general admission; $5 for students and seniors. Tickets will be available at the box office or can be purchased in advance at csn.com.





