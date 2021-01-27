CSN gives away free laptops to first-time, full-time students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Helping college students succeed during this pandemic is one of the main goals at the College of Southern Nevada.

To do that, the CSN is distributing free laptops to all first-time/full-time students starting Wednesday.

CSN says current full-time students who were enrolled for the first time in the fall 2020 semester were notified of their eligibility.

With most of the classes being online, there are students who are facing a lot of barriers to be successful, and one of them is having the proper tools and technology.

“Most of our classes are requiring that level of connectivity, so CSN is standing up as the first NSHE institution to be offering this type of investment that we are making in our students because we know how much those students and their families are investing in them,” said Clarissa Cota — Vice President and Provost of the North Las Vegas CSN campus.

Students are able to keep the laptops for the duration of their terms with CSN, and when they graduate, they get to keep it to start their careers.