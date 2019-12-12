CSN establishes competitive Mariachi program, debuts its own ‘Mariachi Plata’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The College of Southern Nevada’s Fine Arts Department officially launched the addition of the Mariachi Program to its existing music program and it celebrated Tuesday by debuting its very own and first CSN collegiate mariachi group named “Mariachi Plata” or “Silver Mariachi.”

Congrats to Mariachi Plata for taking third place yesterday at the 25th annual Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza. It was their first competition. Still to come — a vocalist competition. Stay tuned for more! pic.twitter.com/PkcUHo3lxE — CSN (@CSNCoyote) December 7, 2019

The program is relatively new, CSN first offered the study of mariachi music as an elective course in the fall of 2015, but it wasn’t until the fall of 2019 that CSN’s current President Dr. Federico Zaragoza secured a budget, naming rights and elegant uniforms for the competitive college-level mariachi group.

Mariachi Plata made its official presentation after taking third place in a national competition at the Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza this past weekend in San Antonio, TX.

Two CSN students, Jose Mejia and Precious Carrasco took first and second place in the vocalist competition.

“This is truly historic for our CSN family and Southern Nevada community,” said CSN President Federico Zaragoza. “Our mariachi reflects the world-class standards of our Music and Performing Arts programs. The Mariachi genre is part of our culture and important to our growing Latino population of Mexican descent in Southern Nevada. I am so proud of everyone involved in this tremendous effort, including the many CCSD mariachis that keep this important tradition strong.”

Mariachi Plata is comprised of students from CSN’s mariachi courses and part of its fine arts music curriculum.

In addition, CSN celebrated becoming the first college in the state of Nevada to form in a competitive college-level student mariachi group, directed by Guadalupe Gonzalez and Fernando Gonzalez.

What an amazing evening at CSN for the debut of Mariachi Plata! Thanks to all who came to this sold out event!! pic.twitter.com/d6OQFh73C6 — CSN (@CSNCoyote) December 11, 2019

The Clark County School District launched its Mariachi Education Program in 2002 and was led by project coordinator Javier Trujillo, who donated the name rights “Mariachi Plata” to the College of Southern Nevada.