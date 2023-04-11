LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The College of Southern Nevada is helping owners grow their small businesses and also supporting students beginning their entrepreneurial journeys. It’s all part of the CSN’s new Entrepreneurship Center.

Nevada Grow helps small businesses, with 50 employees or fewer, by giving entrepreneurs access to data and marketing resources, business peer learning groups, and mentoring with the goal of helping the company build capacity and produce jobs. The company must meet certain qualifications and generate a minimum gross revenue of $50,000 a year. You can find more information at this link.

The other program Blackstone LaunchPad is aimed at students who have entrepreneurial dreams. It provides mentorship and startup business creation for students that can help bridge the gap between the classroom and running a successful business. You can find more information at this link.

CSN plans to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the fall for the new Entrepreneurship Center.