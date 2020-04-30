CSN delays registration, expands student emergency funding

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a letter from President Federico Zaragoza to CSN students on Wednesday, he provided an update on how the College of Southern Nevada is handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Zaragoza announced registration will be delayed for two weeks, to provide enough time to prepare for the fall 2020 semester. As stated in the president’s letter, “Priority registration appointments for current CSN students will be rescheduled and will begin May 15. Open enrollment for new and returning students will begin June 5.“

CSN plans to offer a hybrid of online and in-person courses for the fall semester.

Students will also be offered a payment plan for the summer semester. This is usually offered only during the spring and fall semesters. The first payment will be due on May 11, with the second due on June 11.

Students are now able to apply for even more assistance through the CSN Student Emergency Fund. The fund’s total assets are up to $83,000, and students can apply for up to $500 in funding, beginning May 4. Students must meet eligibility requirements and complete a brief application for funding consideration.